Louisa County Supervisors seek to combine two railroad proposals

Shutt said the engineers would propose closing all of X Avenue, a dirt roadway, from 165th Street to Highway 92.

However, the railroad had not moved as quickly on the drainage issue, which prompted the supervisors to later suggest they would add their own $35,000 fee to the road closing.

The supervisors said the potential fee would be waived once the railroad followed through with the drainage agreement, but adding the additional language would help break the railroad’s logjam on the drainage project.

While action on the agreement was tabled pending more discussions with the railroad, the board approved holding an Aug. 4 public hearing to consider closing a section of unused county right of way west of Grandview.

The right of way is expected to help extend the city limits to the former intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and County Road G48. Supervisor Randy Griffin abstained from the vote because his wife is listed as an adjacent property owner.

The supervisors also tabled action on a proposed abatement of $4,000 in county taxes on a property parcel the city of Morning Sun hopes to return to private ownership. Mayor Tom Bryant had met last week with the supervisors to request the abatement, pointing out the city was planning to abate around $40,000 in city taxes.