WAPELLO — A Feb. 6 special meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors will need to be held before there are any final decisions made on Louisa County’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
Supervisors Chris Ball and Brad Quigley agreed during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday to hold the special meeting after discussing the status of the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) Fund with auditor Sandi Elliott.
Supervisor Randy Griffin had a previously scheduled appointment and was unable to attend the meeting; and the agenda also indicated city representatives had been expected to participate in the LOST discussion, but none of them attended.
The supervisors had previously discussed using the county’s nearly $1.4 million balance in LOST revenue for an anticipated $370,000 revenue shortfall in the proposed budget. After hearing that, Columbus Junction and Wapello city officials apparently questioned that option, explaining to Elliott and Quigley that they felt the county should use the balance to retire bonds used to construct the new county jail in 2008.
However, during those earlier discussions, county officials pointed out two voter referendums that had authorized the 1¢ local sales tax — and a subsequent 28E agreement between Louisa County and the nine incorporated communities in the county — had earmarked half of the revenue for the bonds, but allowed the local governments to keep the remaining half for their own use.
The agreement had also specified Louisa County would be responsible for bond payments if the revenue fell short of expectations. Generally, the revenue exceeded expectations, but county officials continued to bank the county’s unobligated half to protect itself in case the revenue did fall short, county officials had said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Elliott indicated an early repayment could be done in June and there would be a savings of around $39,750, but the nearly $1,315,000 payment would deplete most of the county’s unobligated LOST funds.
Quigley, who had originally indicated support for paying off the bonds early continued to lobby for that option, explaining the county should cut expenditures instead of relying on future sales tax revenue.
Ball said he had served on the board for 12 years and budget reductions and holding tax rates stable had been an ongoing effort. He doubted if county services could be reduced to match the revenue shortfall.
Complicating the issue is the sunset of the local tax on Dec. 31, 2022 in some jurisdictions, but possibly not others. Elliott said there had been a confusing array of referendum questions in the two elections held on the tax and all of that needed to be sorted out before a final decision was made on the early repayment.
In addition, she was planning to have the budget proposal ready for publication by next week and a new state law requiring another public hearing over the county’s maximum tax rate must also be held.
Those issues, and Griffin’s absence from Tuesday’s meeting, was enough to prompt the supervisors to set the special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
In other action on Tuesday, the supervisors:
• Approved a set of variances that will allow up to 18 cabins to remain within a proposed subdivision southeast of Wapello. Officials said the variances would cover set-asides, number of dwellings per lot and acreage size;
• Learned about the plans of Brian and Sheila Jones to establish a winery in Union Township;
• Approved agreements with the Iowa Department of Transportation and Washington County for a bridge construction bundling program;
• Approved $143,388 in claims;
• Approved one-year union contracts with a 2.5 percent salary increase.
