Louisa County tax levies show slight increase

WAPELLO - Louisa County’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 tax levies should remain near FY 21 levels, even though final figures for the new budget have not been set, the board of supervisors agreed during its regular meeting Tuesday.

According to a preliminary budget rollout provided by auditor Sandi Elliott, the county’s proposed FY 22 urban rate will be slightly above $7.15 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

Based on past reports, the FY 21 urban rate is $7.12 per $1,000.

The proposed FY 22 rural rate would remain at $9,68 per $1,000, the same rate as FY 21.

The supervisors said they did not plan to make any change in the rates, even though the rollout projected a total budget shortfall of $758,284.

Elliott suggested a portion of that shortfall was due to final payments that were made for the Highway 99 replacement bridge and the early pay-off of the bonds used to construct the new Louisa County Jail. Those two will contribute to a FY 21 re-estimated shortfall of $1,531,742.