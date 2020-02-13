Louisa County tipping fees stay the same for 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The FY 21 budget will represent the first spending plan adopted by the agency since its former transfer station operator terminated his contract in October and the agency decided to begin managing the facility itself.

It eventually hired a Muscatine firm to handle trash hauling from the transfer station to a Milan, Ill., landfill and then hired Schantz to oversee the station management and staff, which includes three part-time scale house workers.

As part of that transition, the agency was forced to purchase a semi-tractor, trailer, end-loader and other material and equipment, which Schantz and Quigley said had boosted spending in FY 20.

Both suggested some of those costs could continue because some of the purchased equipment was old and would need replacing over the few years.

The age of the equipment and the budget’s $10,000 line item for repairs concerned Grandview Mayor Steve Schwandke.

“I don’t think (that) is enough,” he told the rest of the agency members, although he also conceded other line items, such as tires and parts could make up some of the shortfall.

“I guess there is more there than you think,” he said.