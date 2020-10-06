Louisa County to assess ambulance service

Griffin, who did not attend last week’s meeting, said he had talked with his wife, a member of the LCAS crew, about the situation after reading the minutes of the meeting.

“They are aware of the challenges and what’s going on, and there is already talk about where they will go with that ambulance, Griffin assured the board.

He said no details were available but suggested a satellite base would eventually be identified. He also reported the current ambulance staff would continue to provide the ambulance personnel, adding that Verink’s retirement would not affect that staffing since she had not actually been part of a regular ambulance response crew since assuming her administrative duties.

Griffin also indicated the Verinks would continue to house the ambulance at their home until a new base was determined.

As far as a countywide meeting to assess ambulance services, including possible consolidation questions, Griffin said the ball may be in state officials’ hands.

He reminded supervisors that ambulances were not considered essential services by the state, which means funding assistance remains local for the services until that determination changes.