Louisa County to assess ambulance service

WAPELLO — Louisa County Supervisor Brad Quigley told the board of supervisors Tuesday that he was continuing his efforts to organize a countywide meeting to discuss ambulance services in the area.
In a report he had made to the board last week, Quigley said the retirement of Linda Verink, Letts, as the administrator for the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS), Columbus Junction, had raised questions about the potential loss of an ambulance base in the Letts/Grandview area and other issues.
The LCAS is one of three, county-subsidized ambulance services that operate in Louisa County. It covers most of the north part of the county from its main Columbus Junction base and a satellite base Verink maintained at her rural Letts home.
The remaining two ambulance services — the Wapello Community Ambulance Service and the Morning Sun Ambulance Service — share in covering the south part of Louisa County.
Quigley said last week that the future of the LCAS’ satellite base, where one of the service’s ambulance units was stationed, was now in doubt because of Verink’s retirement.
He had gone on to explain a meeting was needed to assess the county’s current ambulance situation, although in his latest report he acknowledged the meeting still needed to be organized.
“I’m going to try and get that meeting set up with all the groups and get a plan together to see what we’ve got to do,” he told supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin during Tuesday’s meeting.
Griffin, who did not attend last week’s meeting, said he had talked with his wife, a member of the LCAS crew, about the situation after reading the minutes of the meeting.
“They are aware of the challenges and what’s going on, and there is already talk about where they will go with that ambulance, Griffin assured the board.
He said no details were available but suggested a satellite base would eventually be identified. He also reported the current ambulance staff would continue to provide the ambulance personnel, adding that Verink’s retirement would not affect that staffing since she had not actually been part of a regular ambulance response crew since assuming her administrative duties.
Griffin also indicated the Verinks would continue to house the ambulance at their home until a new base was determined.
As far as a countywide meeting to assess ambulance services, including possible consolidation questions, Griffin said the ball may be in state officials’ hands.
He reminded supervisors that ambulances were not considered essential services by the state, which means funding assistance remains local for the services until that determination changes.
“If that ever goes through, then is the time I think to consider consolidating it all into one countywide,” he said, explaining the current ambulance arrangement covered the county well.
In other action, the supervisors:
• Received an update on safety and emergency services from Emergency Services Director Brian Hall.
• Approved the two-lot Swanson Subdivision north of Oakville.
• Agreed to transfer a county tax certificate to Cassie Zaerhinger and Jesse Ryan.
• Set an Oct. 27 public hearing to consider vacating unused right of way on County Road G48 west of Grandview.
• Approved a request from the Muscatine Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustees to use county right of way in Port Louisa Township to install underground fiber optics cable.
• Discussed a possible Emergency Wetland Program designation at the Indian Slough Wildlife Area.
