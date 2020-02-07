WAPELLO — Revenue from Louisa County’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) Fund will be used to cover a projected $373,672 shortfall in the county’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, the board of supervisors informally agreed during a budget work session Thursday.
The supervisors discussed a number of other options for easing the deficit first.
Supervisor Brad Quigley continued to advocate for spending cuts.
“We need to do something serious,” he told supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin, pointing out the problem would continue to grow.
The prospect of forcing the scale of cuts needed to erase the shortfall convinced the other two supervisors cuts were not the solution.
“I don’t know how we can go to (county department heads) and say take 10 percent out of your budget,” Griffin said.
Ball agreed, pointing out state law mandated many services in the county and forcing that level of spending cuts could jeopardize levels of service.
Griffin then proposed another option.
“We’ve gone 10 years without raising taxes. Maybe that was a mistake,” he said, adding small increases during the past decade could have possibly prevented the threat of losing essential services or forcing personnel cuts now.
With taxes in the mix, the discussion rotated again to using the county’s current nearly $1.4 million balance in LOST funds.
Quigley wasn't convinced using revenue from that account would be legally justified.
The 1¢ sales tax was approved by county and city voters in two referendums in 2006 and 2007. In the 2006 referendum, voters in Grandview, Fredonia and the unincorporated areas rejected the sales tax, which prompted the second referendum the following year in those jurisdictions, where it was approved.
As part of the vote and a subsequent 28E agreement among the local jurisdictions, half of the revenue raised by the tax was to be used to repay bonds that would finance construction of a new county jail. The other half could be used for other uses specified in the referendum question.
None of the revenue was to be used for property tax relief, although that language appeared to be limited to either the unincorporated area of the county or Louisa County in general.
Other language in the agreement required the county to pay any bond repayment that was not covered by the tax revenue from the other jurisdictions.
Quigley suggested the confusing language of the referendum questions left it unclear if Louisa County's previous use of some of the funding for renovation work at the County Complex and the courthouse should have come from the LOST account.
He agreed if specific projects or services were identified as being funded by LOST revenue, he was agreeable to that option. That opened the door to the board listing several, including $114,000 for ambulance services; $51,500 for libraries; $158,000 for IT upgrades; $40,000 for medical examiners costs; and $70,000 for new windows in the second floor of the courthouse.
The projected $433,500 in costs for those areas would meet the anticipated shortfall, the board agreed.
However, the supervisors acknowledged that decision could thwart efforts by local city officials, who have asked the board to use the county’s LOST balance to pay off the remaining $1.3 million balance in jail construction bonds.
Griffin said that would mean residents in the unincorporated part of the county would pay a higher percentage of the jail’s costs. Quigley said he had been told city officials might meet with the supervisors next week to discuss the issue.
In the meantime, auditor Sandi Elliott said she would begin publishing legal notices on the proposed budget, with the goal to have the document ready by the March 31 deadline.
