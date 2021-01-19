Louisa County union employees ask for 4-5% pay increases

The secondary roads proposal would also return language to the contract that had been removed last year and added to the county’s employee handbook, after it appeared the department employees were planning to decertify its union.

The decertification was later dropped and now the workers want to restore the handbook language to the contract. Under current Iowa law, most of the provisions the union is asking to be restored are only negotiable if the county agrees.

The sheriff’s department employees are also seeking to increase the pay for the staff who works holidays to time and half instead of the current straight time.

In a related salary proposal, the union is also seeking a 6% salary increase for the department’s patrol sergeant’s position and that payday language be instilled in the collective bargaining agreement, according to Iowa Code.

The proposal also calls for the county to pay each employee a $15 stipend for monthly gym memberships and a $100 monthly cash incentive to employees who do not take the county’s health insurance plan.

The two sides are expected to meet Feb. 10 to exchange the county’s initial proposal and begin negotiations.