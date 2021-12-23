Louisa County union makes initial proposal

WAPELLO — Louisa County’s unionized workers submitted two initial proposals that included 5 percent across the board salary increases to the board of supervisors on Monday, less than one day after the county’s compensation board approved a Fiscal Year 2023 salary increase recommendation that proposed raises ranging from 6 to 18 percent for the county’s elected officials.

The initial proposals, one for workers in the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department and another for the Louisa County Roads Department, were presented by union representative Amber Moats.

While both proposals included the 5 percent wage increase and would remain in effect for one year, each had other specific provisions.

The proposal from the sheriff’s employees included other financial provisions, including a 10¢ shift differential increase for any employee who works a regularly scheduled permanent shift that includes four hours or more between 6 p.m. and midnight. That would boost the shift differential to 20¢ per hour.

The differential for any employee who worked a regularly scheduled permanent shift of four or more hours between midnight and 6 a.m. would also be increased by 10¢, to 25¢ per hour, under that proposed article.