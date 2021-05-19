Louisa County vaccinations are trending up, health department reports

Children in school and daycare settings no longer need to quarantine, she also reported.

“That was a big one for use in Iowa,” Smith said, adding all the schools in the county no longer were requiring masks to be worn.

In her final COVID-19 update, Smith said Muscatine and Louisa counties were partnering to share in the Pfizer vaccine provided to Louisa County.

She said Pfizer was being offered in quantities too large for Louisa County to use, so her department had been forced to decline any shipments of that vaccine.

Although local pharmacies could have still provided a Pfizer vaccination, Smith said the partnership with Muscatine County would now allow her office to offer the same vaccine.

In other action, Smith reported she would again conduct a mosquito trapping program in the county this year. She said six traps would be set out and checked three times a week.

Insects collected would be sent to Iowa State University for study to determine if any species that are known as carriers of Zika and other viruses are present in the county.