Louisa County vaccinations are trending up, health department reports

WAPELLO — Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith told the county board of health during its monthly meeting on Tuesday that even though the recent inclusion of children 12 years and older had skewed comparisons, COVID-19 vaccinations rates in Louisa County were apparently continuing to slowly trend up.
Smith said last month when she provided vaccination numbers they had represented the local population that was 18 years of age or older. According to that report, a little over 40% of the county’s population in that age range had been vaccinated.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Smith said under that same 18-year-old age threshold, around 46% of the county population was now vaccinated.
However, if the younger age was used in the calculation, the percentage would drop to 37%, although Smith said the population figure she had to use to compute that percentage included children 5 and up, since there was no population estimate for children 12 and up.
Smith said the true vaccination figure was likely somewhere in the 37-46% range.
The total number of fully vaccinated county residents was 3,799, she told the board of health.
Meanwhile, Smith reported the Centers for Disease Control had issued new guidelines that said fully vaccinated persons no longer needed to wear a mask in most instances.
Children in school and daycare settings no longer need to quarantine, she also reported.
“That was a big one for use in Iowa,” Smith said, adding all the schools in the county no longer were requiring masks to be worn.
In her final COVID-19 update, Smith said Muscatine and Louisa counties were partnering to share in the Pfizer vaccine provided to Louisa County.
She said Pfizer was being offered in quantities too large for Louisa County to use, so her department had been forced to decline any shipments of that vaccine.
Although local pharmacies could have still provided a Pfizer vaccination, Smith said the partnership with Muscatine County would now allow her office to offer the same vaccine.
In other action, Smith reported she would again conduct a mosquito trapping program in the county this year. She said six traps would be set out and checked three times a week.
Insects collected would be sent to Iowa State University for study to determine if any species that are known as carriers of Zika and other viruses are present in the county.
Smith and county supervisor Randy Griffin, who is also a member of the board of health, also discussed the possible schedule for the county health service to move from its current office in Wapello to the Louisa County Complex northeast of Wapello.
The move was originally planned for last year, but COVID-19 forced that schedule to be abandoned.
Griffin said the move could be made as soon as Smith told the supervisors that her office now had the time to move.
Smith said she preferred to make the move before fall, but was still uncertain if earlier internet and generator concerns had been resolved.
Griffin said he would check with the supervisors, but did not think those would be problems.