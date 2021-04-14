Louisa County vaccinations continue to progress

WAPELLO — COVID vaccinations of Louisa County residents and workers are continuing to show good progress, according to county public health officials.
Louisa County Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith reported during a board of health meeting, that 3,900 total first doses had been received in the county, with 6,300 overall doses (1st and 2nd) received.
Smith reminded the boards the data was current as of 1:30 p.m. Monday and also did not include some Pfizer vaccine information.
“(These numbers do) not take into account Pfizer vaccine received by local pharmacies,” she explained, adding those pharmacies were receiving shipments of the Pfizer vaccine directly from a federal vaccination program.
The numbers did not include Louisa County residents who received their doses in another county, she said, while they did include nonresidents of Louisa County who may have received doses in Louisa County.
She also provided the boards with information on school and business vaccination efforts.
“We have completed all school staff vaccinations and have started vaccinations with local businesses who are interested in having us come to their facilities,” Smith said.
She said more statewide vaccination information was available in the “Vaccine” tab at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Meanwhile, her report also included a summary of the Louisa County Vaccine Distribution Plan.
As of April 5, Smith said all Iowans 18 and older were eligible to receive either the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although there is currently a pause on distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while researchers investigate reported rare clotting issues.
She said Iowans 16 years or older would be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, with all restrictions for any of the vaccines now removed.
“We continue to work closely with local partners in Louisa County who have signed provider agreements with the Iowa Department of Public Health to give vaccine,” Smith wrote in a report to the board.
She said Louisa County continues to receive 200 doses per week of mostly the Moderna vaccine, although a one-time shipment of 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was received earlier in April and were given in an April 9 clinic at the Briggs Civic Center in Wapello.
The weekly shipment of doses are being shared between the county public health department, pharmacies in Wapello and Columbus Junction, and the Community Health Center of Southeast Iowa, Columbus City. Smith also reported to the two boards that the Great River Health Clinic in Wapello was also able to administer vaccine as allotments allow.
“We encourage anyone wanting vaccine to take what is available,” Smith advised in her report, adding her department would continue to post updates on its website louisacountypublichealth.com and on Facebook.
In the meantime, Smith said the county’s 14-day positivity rate stood at 5.4 percent, with 17 actively ill persons during the past 14 days and 6 actively ill over the last seven days. Those numbers also were as of Monday.
In other action during its Tuesday meeting, the board of health:
- Approved its Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Agency Evaluation
- Learned the department had resumed all home health admissions for skilled nursing, bath aide and homemaker referrals.