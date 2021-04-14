Louisa County vaccinations continue to progress

Meanwhile, her report also included a summary of the Louisa County Vaccine Distribution Plan.

As of April 5, Smith said all Iowans 18 and older were eligible to receive either the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although there is currently a pause on distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while researchers investigate reported rare clotting issues.

She said Iowans 16 years or older would be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, with all restrictions for any of the vaccines now removed.

“We continue to work closely with local partners in Louisa County who have signed provider agreements with the Iowa Department of Public Health to give vaccine,” Smith wrote in a report to the board.

She said Louisa County continues to receive 200 doses per week of mostly the Moderna vaccine, although a one-time shipment of 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was received earlier in April and were given in an April 9 clinic at the Briggs Civic Center in Wapello.