WAPELLO — Retired Army Master Sergeant Edward C. "Curt" Hartilieb II will replace Adam Caudle as director of Louisa County's Veterans Service Office.

Caudle said at Tuesday's County Board of Supervisors meeting that Hartilieb had been selected earlier in the month by the Louisa County Veterans Commission. Caudle had announced his intention to retire during budget last year.

According to past reports, Caudle began working in the veterans service office as an assistant to Andy Beaver in March 2017. He had previously served several years with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff following his retirement from the Marine Corps.

Caudle said he would continue to work in the office to assist Hartilieb through September. Hartilieb is expected to attend a virtual accreditation course from Aug. 21-26.

In the rest of his report, Caudle said he was currently working on 23 veteran claims and reminded the supervisors that more than $250,000 a month in compensation and pension payouts were being distributed to veterans or surviving spouses in the county.

He also reported the office had received a new Disabled American Veterans replacement van to use in transporting county veterans to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Veterans needing a ride to the center can call the LCVSO office at 319-527-6513.

Caudle also reported planning was being continued for the veteran appreciation meal in October. He said this year’s event will be held at the Columbus Junction American Legion Hall.

In his weekly department update to the board, county engineer Adam Shutt reported gravel work on 160th Street was expected to be completed later that day or tomorrow. He said the project’s contractor had been having trouble getting enough trucks to complete the job sooner.

Shutt also said concrete work at the intersection of 160th Street and Louisa County Road G44X should also start on Tuesday.

The board also met with zoning administrator Brian Thye, Columbus Junction attorney Jay Schweitzer and local property owner Clay Buster to review Buster and his brother Will’s application to approve the Buster 2 Subdivision west of Wapello.

The board approved the subdivision.

Maintenance director Tracy Lott and county jail administrator Susie Garrett also met with the board to discuss Lott’s maintenance hours at the Louisa County Complex. The board agreed Lott should schedule four hours a week for regular routine work at the site, but may increase those hours if needed.

The board approved the Fiscal Year 2023 4th Quarter reports for the auditor and recorder’s offices.

In final action, the board approved resignation payouts for dispatcher Amanda Parker, $3,821, for covered vacation, casual and holiday pay; and deputy assessor Andrea Bowen, $7,497, for unused accrued vacation and casual days. A $26,258 retirement payout for unused vacation, casual and sick days was also approved for assessor Cathy Smith.