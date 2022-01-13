Louisa County waste assessment to remain the same

WAPELLO — A decrease in the region’s population will not mean a change in the current $5 per capita assessment, which the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency (LRSWA) currently collects from its member jurisdictions to fund the closing of the old Louisa County Landfill.

The LRSWA directors made the decision during its quarterly meeting Tuesday and after receiving a report from secretary/treasurer Joellen Schantz.

According to Schantz, the $5 assessment collected $62,605 using the region’s 2010 census figure of around 12,520. Using the estimated 2020 Census figure of about 11,880, the same $5 assessment would collect around $3,200 less, she said.

“These (2020 Census estimates) are not official numbers, (but) our options are suck it up - live with that; or we can raise the assessment,” she explained, adding the only other significant revenue being generated for the LRSWA were the tipping fees collected at the transfer station.

“Raising (the assessment) to $6 we’d gain about $8,600,” she told the agency members.

Agency chair Brad Quigley asked Schantz how much money was currently being held by the LRSWA for the landfill closure, but she was unable to provide an answer.