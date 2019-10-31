WAPELLO — A contract to a Muscatine firm, which will provide hauling and trash management at the Wapello Transfer Station, was approved by the Louisa County Solid Waste Commission during a special meeting Wednesday.
Under the contract, the commission agreed to pay $50,000 annually to Jon Brauns Excavating for the work, with the LCSWC providing a semi-truck and trailer for the hauling and an end-loader. Brauns will provide an employee who will be available 40 hours per week to load and haul garbage from the transfer station to a Milan, Ill., landfill. The employee will also use the end-loader to push refuse back when it accumulates too close to the station’s disposal building front.
The commission also agreed to ask county attorney Adam Parsons to develop a 28-E agreement between the LCSWC and Louisa County to cover the commission’s scale house workers.
Officials indicated the three scale workers will eventually be identified as county employees under the agreement, which will also need to be approved by the county board of supervisors.
On Sept. 4, Gabe Hewitt, Morning Sun, submitted a required 60-day notice that he was terminating his contract to operate the station. That announcement triggered commission members to begin investigating options for replacing Hewitt.
At Wednesday’s special meeting, commission chair Phil Kaalberg, who represents Columbus Junction on the commission, and vice chair Brad Quigley, the county supervisors’ representative to the commission, said Brauns had provided the best option.
According to Quigley, the two had reached that decision after talking with Brauns and representatives of Millennium Waste, the Illinois firm that operates the landfill that is used to dispose of the WTS’s trash.
Officials said the quote provided by Millennium was around $280,000, about $100,000 higher than Hewitt averaged over the past several years.
Quigley said using Brauns for just hauling and pushing trash would help the commission keep tipping fees down.
“I think it’s the only thing we’ve seen so far that will keep us in the black and keep us operating in the black,” he said about Brauns proposal.
Kaalberg agreed and said Brauns, who already hauls trash from a Muscatine disposal site to the Muscatine County Landfill, had the experience to take on the Louisa County program.
“Jon is good to his word and will back it up,” he assured other commission members.
Although approving a contract with Brauns removed one major issue for the commission, officials acknowledged transferring the current scale house workers to the county payroll, developing and approving a 28-E agreement and other remaining chores would take several weeks and could not be completed before Nov. 4, the deadline for Hewitt’s 60-day notice.
Hewitt’s wife Christina, who had helped manage the scale house operations, agreed to continue those duties until the commission was able to complete its remaining tasks.
The commission also agreed to purchase Hewitt’s semi-truck, end-loader, air compressor and remaining vehicle fuel for a total cost of around $26,000.
In the meantime, commission secretary Joellen Schantz identified other actions that needed to be completed, including yard maintenance at the transfer station, identifying a site manager and other activities.
Quigley agreed that everything Schantz had mentioned needed to be completed, but suggested the major issues had been resolved and local taxpayers would benefit.
“We have an obligation to our communities and this is the best rate,” he said.
