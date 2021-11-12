Louisa County water safety program 'working well'

WAPELLO — Louisa County Sanitarian Brian Thye reported Tuesday to the Louisa County Board of Health that an expanded state well water safety and testing program was working fine in the county.

Thye said he had conducted 22 water tests on rural water wells in October. That was double the number he had completed in the previous three months, before the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Private Well Testing Program was expanded to provide up to $300 to shock chlorinate wells that tested positive for bacteria.

According to Thye, seven of the 22 tests he conducted in October had come back positive for coliform bacteria.

Thye said he knew two of those wells had been shock chlorinated and he would go back next week to retest those.

There were also six water tests that came back positive for nitrates, which Thye said can cause ‘blue baby syndrome” in infants. He said sand point wells are especially prone to having excess nitrates, but little can be done to alleviate the problem.

Although Thye identified several other environmental health activities that he had completed, he said water well testing had kept him the busiest in October.