Louisa County veterans of the Korean Conflict will be honored during the 2019 Wapello FFA Pro Rodeo.
Louisa County Veterans Affairs Director Adam Caudle reported that to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Caudle estimated there were 20 local residents who served during the conflict. Anyone with questions about the recognition can contact Caudle at the county VA office, 503 Franklin St., Wapello; or call 319-527-6513 or 319-850-6086.
The rodeo will be held July 19 and 20 at the rodeo arena in Wapello’s North Park.
The county’s World War II veterans were recognized during the rodeo last year.
The supervisors also met with Bill Ziegenhorn, Letts, to discuss a decision by county zoning officials to deny him a permit to establish a welding shop in a rural area north of Grandview.
After meeting with Ziegenhorn, county officials said the supervisors realized Ziegenhorn needed to request a meeting with the Louisa County Board of Adjustment to appeal the initial denial.
In a separate zoning decision, the board approved a request to create the two-lot Concord Heights Subdivision in Concord Township.
Officials also reported the supervisors tentatively accepted the apparent $59,043 low bid from Kemp and Sons, Letts, to upgrade a portion of 160th Street north of Grandview.
According to earlier discussions, the work is expected to elevate a curve on the roadway and improve drainage. Officials said county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt will review the bid to confirm the low bid and present a proposed contract to the supervisors next week for action.
No start date is expected to be announced until a contract is signed, officials said.
County engineers also reported pier work was continuing on the County Highway 99 replacement bridge at Wapello. Officials said the engineers also reported work to repair a heat buckle on County Highway 37 west of Wapello had started. The engineers said a heat buckle also had been reported on State Highway 92, but repair work on that site was being handled by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
In final action, officials reported the supervisors met with Jon Hartman, RNS, Muscatine, to discuss details on an IT contract between his company and the county.
According to previous discussion, the supervisors selected RNS to replace J&S Electronics, Burlington, as the county’s IT service provider after hearing presentations from RNS and two other prospective providers.
A final contract was still being reviewed by county attorney Adam Parsons, officials reported Tuesday, so final action was tabled until next week.
In the meantime, RNS will continue to provide IT services at an hourly rate of around $85.
