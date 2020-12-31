Louisa Development Group's proposal could increase Wapello and Columbus Junction's costs by $10,000

“(It) will help get a director in there and sustain someone a little bit longer than a couple of years,” he told the rest of the council, adding the communities would continue to benefit from the position.

“LDG does a lot for this county and a lot for our communities,” he said, pointing to grant applications, downtown revitalization and other programs.

Best said if the new proposal is eventually approved, the new executive director would be based at the extension office in Wapello, but would be expected to hold regular office hours in Columbus Junction.

Huston said the proposal will be on the agenda for action at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 13.

In other action, the council approved the updated Louisa County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. According to city officials, the plan, which was originally developed in 2007 and last updated in 2012, is required for local communities to request federal disaster assistance.

The council also learned the city’s $271,200 water meter replacement project was nearly complete. Public works staffer Jeff Vonnahme told the council only a couple of residential water meters remained to be replaced with new radio read models.