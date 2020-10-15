Louisa environmental education program to continue

However, that increase did not go into effect until September 1, meaning there has only been one month of higher collections. Schantz indicated the higher tipping fees should eventually bring the agency’s budget back into balance.

In other action, the agency’s directors approved the State Bank of Wapello as official depository and reviewed the holiday closings of the transfer station.

The board also approved hiring Roxanne Spearman as a new scale operator at the transfer station and discussed its agreement with JJJ Hauling (Jon Brauns), Morning Sun, who provides hauler and loader services, at the transfer station.

Schantz said two loader operators are currently being provided by the contractor, after it was discovered one loader could not keep up with the garbage accumulation. She said there currently had not been any change in the agreement fee, but expected some increase to eventually be requested.

The agency also reviewed an update of its annual audit, which Schantz said had not revealed any significant issues; and approved a work order for various activities with Evora Consulting, formerly known as Barker Lemar Engineering, West Des Moines.

Barker Lemar has been the agency’s consulting engineer for several years.

