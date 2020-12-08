Louisa expecting first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

WAPELLO — Louisa County’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive during the week of Dec. 21, Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith told the county board of supervisors during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
“That first shipment that we get is to be given only to long-term care residents and staff and health care workers. So, that’s the first priority group,” Smith said, adding she was not sure yet which day during that week the vaccine would arrive or when vaccinations would actually begin.
Smith said she was working with local providers, ambulance services, first responders and other medically-trained personnel to determine who would qualify for the first vaccinations and had started developing a list.
“I started working on that yesterday and have a couple of weeks to figure out who will qualify,” she said.
Smith said the initial vaccine shipment would be the two-shot series developed by Moderna, which would not require the super cooling necessary for the vaccine produced by Pfizer.
There will be a 28-day interval between the first and second vaccination shots, she said.
According to other reports on Tuesday, both vaccines still need final approval for from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, a person in the United Kingdom, where emergency approval has been given, did receive the first Pfizer vaccination on Tuesday.
Both vaccines are reportedly up to 95% effective in combating SARS-COV-2, the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19.
Smith also provided other COVID-19 news during her monthly update to the supervisors. She said the total number of cases in the county since earlier this year now stood at 924, with the 14-day running total of active cases at 107. She also reported the county’s positivity rate had recently dropped to 16.1%.
“It’s still higher than I want it,” she said.
Smith also said there had been a recent change in the quarantine rules, which will force the county to revise a policy it recently set for county employees who are exposed to the virus.
Under the new rules, an exposed person could first test on the fifth day after being exposed. If that test is negative, they would remain in quarantine until day eight of exposure.
The other option would be to not take a test on the fifth day and stay in quarantine until day 10.
“Of course, you have to be asymptomatic,” she emphasized.
In other action, the supervisors held a public hearing on a zoning amendment that among other changes would clarify the definition of a rural dwelling and residence; modify rules pertaining to rural home businesses; and increase the height limit for accessory buildings. Following the public hearing, which did not draw any comments, the supervisors approved the first reading of the ordinance amendment and waived the next two.
In final action, the supervisors:
• Approved a $1,894 payout to former jailer Joseph Williams;
• Approved quit claim deeds for vacated county property along County Road W66, G28 and X Avenue;
• Approved the Cedar Crest Subdivision near Columbus Junction;
• Learned from county veterans affairs director Adam Caudle that more van drivers were needed. He said anyone interested could call 319-338-0581, Ext. 636281 and ask for Marisa Maritza. He said any interested person could apply and only needed to posses a valid driver’s license and pass a minor physical.
