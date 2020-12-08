Louisa expecting first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Both vaccines are reportedly up to 95% effective in combating SARS-COV-2, the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19.

Smith also provided other COVID-19 news during her monthly update to the supervisors. She said the total number of cases in the county since earlier this year now stood at 924, with the 14-day running total of active cases at 107. She also reported the county’s positivity rate had recently dropped to 16.1%.

“It’s still higher than I want it,” she said.

Smith also said there had been a recent change in the quarantine rules, which will force the county to revise a policy it recently set for county employees who are exposed to the virus.

Under the new rules, an exposed person could first test on the fifth day after being exposed. If that test is negative, they would remain in quarantine until day eight of exposure.

The other option would be to not take a test on the fifth day and stay in quarantine until day 10.

“Of course, you have to be asymptomatic,” she emphasized.