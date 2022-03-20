Louisa-Musatine schools to get a school resource officer

WAPELLO — A school resource officer will remain in the Wapello School District and a new SRO position will be established in the Louisa-Muscatine (L&M) School District under two 28E agreements approved Tuesday by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular weekly meeting.

Louisa County Chief Deputy Sheriff Brandon Marquardt met with the board and presented an amended agreement for the Wapello School District position, which had been established last year under the umbrella of the city of Wapello.

Wapello Police Officer Dakoda (Kody) Aplara was assigned to that position after the City Council and the Wapello School Board approved a 28E agreement between them.

The supervisors needed to approve the amended version after city and county officials completed a merger of the city police department into the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the city officers became county deputies.

The effective date for the agreement, assuming it is approved by the City Council at its meeting on Thursday, is April 1.

In a related decision, the board also approved a three-year 28E agreement with L&M that will formalize an earlier discussion to establish a SRO position in that school.

Marquardt said he had estimated the cost of establishing the position at around $100,000, with 75% ($75,000) being covered by the school and 25% ($25,000) by the county.

The L&M School Board is expected to act on the agreement at its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Marquardt also presented a renovation request to the supervisors.

He told the board that with increased staff coming to the sheriff’s office because of the merger and SRO agreements, additional office and other space was needed.

A shower room at the sheriff’s office at the County Complex would provide the needed space, Marquardt said, and the county board agreed.

It accepted a $32,722 bid from Evolve Contractors, Morning Sun, for the work.

The board also:

• Received monthly department updates from Adam Caudle, veterans affairs; Bobbie Wulf, mental health and disabilities; Cyndi Mears, community services; and Katie Hammond, conservation.

• Approved a sick-leave gifting request, which will allow county employees to provide additional sick leave for conservation board office manager Dani Boysen, who has a child battling a medical condition.

• Agreed to sign a state historic preservation grant proposal for Fairview Church south of Wapello.

• Approved Fiscal Year 2023 contracts with the unions representing workers in the sheriff’s office and the secondary roads department.

• Met with Louisa Development Group Executive Director Cole Smith, who presented an Iowa Economic Development Authority contract covering an expansion project at the Tyson Meats plant, which the board reviewed and agreed to sign.

• Signed a resolution and deed for the former Louisa County Public Health Service office building, which was sold to SJ Holdings, LLC earlier this year.

In final action, the board met with county engineer Adam Shutt to discuss the secondary roads department’s five-year plan. The plan includes 23 projects spread out from Fiscal Years (FY) 2022 to 2027, with a total cost estimated at $9,985,000.

FY 2022 proposed projects include a 7.5-mile resurfacing project on County Highway 305 and County Road X17; right of way acquisition for the Grandview Bypass; base stabilization on four miles of 218th Street; deck overlays on the Oakland 131, Grandview 94 and Columbus City 70 bridges; and three deck designs.

