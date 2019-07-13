MUSCATINE — The deadline for Louisa and Muscatine county residents to apply for federal individual disaster aid is Tuesday.
Registration may be completed online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585, or by downloading the FEMA smartphone app.
Record and near-record flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers starting in March affected 73 percent of the state. FEMA extended the initial incident period from March 12 to June 15 at the state's request due to heavy rains May 17 that caused additional major flooding.
FEMA granted public assistance eligibility to 73 counties to aid local governments and certain nonprofit organizations with recovery efforts. More than 350 requests for public assistance had been made as of July 2, the federal agency reported.
Some counties were more severely impacted by flooding and became eligible for individual assistance from FEMA. Residents in 10 counties may apply for federal aid: Muscatine, Louisa, Scott, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby and Woodbury. Muscatine County was added to the list last Tuesday after submitting damage data to Iowa Homeland Security in June.
To qualify for individual assistance eligibility, counties must meet a damage threshold. Muscatine County's is around $162,000. Louisa County residents were able to apply for individual aid much earlier because the damage threshold in the county is lower.
As of July 2, FEMA reported 2,622 requests for individual assistance have been received.
Last Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the deadline for the availability of state resources 30 days. The new deadline is Aug. 9.
Disaster unemployment assistance is also available to residents in the 10 counties eligible for federal individual assistance. Aid is for those individuals whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to flooding beginning March 12. Applications may be submitted online at
The deadline to apply for assistance through Iowa Workforce Development is also Aug. 9.
More information is available at floods2019.iowa.gov and fema.gov.
