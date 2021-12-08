Louisa-Muscatine Color Guard competes, ranks at State Competition

LETTS — For the third year in a row, the Louisa-Muscatine Color Guard team earned a Division I rating and finished in 5th place at the Iowa State Dance Drill Team Association's state competition.
Sophomore Ashley Hutmacher was named this year’s Solo State Champion while junior Madalyn Preston was named Solo Runner-Up.
Hutmacher and Preston said they had interest in color guard early on, and had joined the team as soon as they could. They enjoy the girls they work with and the chance to learn new techniques and routines.
“We have a really close team, and getting to try and create new things with the flag or the rifle is a lot of fun too. I like that experimenting the best,” Hutmacher said.
When it came to their solo performances, both girls put in extra practice, and created their own routines to songs they selected. For Hutmacher’s championship-worthy performance, she selected the song “Love Me or Leave Me” by the group Little Mix.
“I started watching other State videos from previous years to see what it took to win,” Hutmacher explained. “I wanted to add a wow factor, but I didn’t know what that would be. Once I got some ideas, I just put it all together.”
Preston's goal was to do better than she did last year, when she ranked 22nd. “I wanted to learn new tricks to put in my routine that our team doesn’t normally do, so I watched some tutorial videos. I wanted to make (my routine) different from last year’s,” she said.
Both were surprised when they heard where they had placed, but agreed that it was definitely a happy surprise.
“The entire competition was extremely nerve-wracking. All I wanted to do was place, and I thought that I wouldn’t… so when I heard my name, it was just this ‘wait, what?’ moment,” Hutmacher said. “That’s all I could describe it as, but it was still really good though.”
“It felt really good,” Preston said. “I wasn’t trying to win necessarily, I just wanted to do better than last year, so it felt awesome to do that and get 2nd place.”
She said being on the Louisa-Muscatine team was an honor and she was really proud and happy for Hutmacher for placing first.
This was the team’s third time going to state competition, and the first time a member of the team was named Solo State Champion. It was the second time a member was named Solo Runner-Up.
“I’m so proud of (Hutmacher and Preston),” Color Guard Instructor Lee Wolf said. “We were just sitting in the stands when they were announcing all of the placings… and we were just going crazy. We’re very proud of them and the work that they’ve done.” As for the team as a whole, Wolf added that he couldn’t ask for a better group of kids.
Wolf has been working with the color guard team for 14 years and has served as an official Color Guard Instructor for six.
“I never thought color guard would be something that I would be involved with… but I just kind of got into it, and I really love doing it,” Wolf said. “I just really like working with the kids and seeing the joy that they have while doing color guard. Whenever they’re successful, it’s just a huge payoff, and every year my kids have worked really hard no matter what.”
Wolf, Hutmacher and Preston said that they hoped to recapture that same success next year, in solo and team competition.
“The girls are very motivated,” Wolf said. “We’ve finished 5th three years in a row all three years that we’ve gone, and while we’re really thrilled to get that trophy, we’d kind of like to move up the ladder a little bit. So that’s going to be our goal for next year.”