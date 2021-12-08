Louisa-Muscatine Color Guard competes, ranks at State Competition

LETTS — For the third year in a row, the Louisa-Muscatine Color Guard team earned a Division I rating and finished in 5th place at the Iowa State Dance Drill Team Association's state competition.

Sophomore Ashley Hutmacher was named this year’s Solo State Champion while junior Madalyn Preston was named Solo Runner-Up.

Hutmacher and Preston said they had interest in color guard early on, and had joined the team as soon as they could. They enjoy the girls they work with and the chance to learn new techniques and routines.

“We have a really close team, and getting to try and create new things with the flag or the rifle is a lot of fun too. I like that experimenting the best,” Hutmacher said.

When it came to their solo performances, both girls put in extra practice, and created their own routines to songs they selected. For Hutmacher’s championship-worthy performance, she selected the song “Love Me or Leave Me” by the group Little Mix.

“I started watching other State videos from previous years to see what it took to win,” Hutmacher explained. “I wanted to add a wow factor, but I didn’t know what that would be. Once I got some ideas, I just put it all together.”