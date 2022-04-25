Louisa-Muscatine ranked State Champions, Poultry Judging Team heading to Nationals

LETTS — Another local FFA team had great success at the recent Iowa State FFA Convention in Ames.

Adam Crews, an FFA instructor at Louisa-Muscatine High School, said the school’s Poultry Judging team took first out of 116 teams The state champion team heads to nationals in October in Indianapolis. Crews said the team was the top team in egg grading, further processed poultry, ready-to-cook poultry and the poultry science test.

Kendal Pugh ranked first overall and Brelynn Randall took second overall. Skyler Beck and Will Hoopes ranked fourth and sixth overall, respectively.

“The poultry team did an outstanding job. They put in many hours practicing and preparing for the contest and their hard work and determination paid off,” Crews said. “They are very excited to compete on the national level and have set up weekly practices during the summer to be well-prepared for this fall's competition. I have no doubt that they will continue their hard work and be very successful in the national competition.”

Beck and Randall had other successes at state. Beck earned a silver rating in Ag Broadcasting Leadership Development. Randall earned her Iowa FFA degree through the completion of her SAE project, which was showing pigs. Haley Wakeland also earned a silver rating in the Ag Sales competition.

