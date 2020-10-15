Louisa-Muscatine reports another staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

LETTS — A staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Louisa-Muscatine Elementary School, according to a release from Louisa-Muscatine Community School District Superintendent Mike Van Sickle.
The release said the district was working closely with public health officials to assist with any contact tracing. Individuals who have been identified as having “close contact" with the subject who tested positive, as defined by local and state public health officials, will receive notification regarding necessary procedures. This is the second L-M staff member diagnosed with COVID-19.
“You are receiving this communication because we wanted to be upfront and make you aware of the situation immediately so you had an increased awareness and could respond accordingly,” Van Sickle said in the letter. “Upon the advice of local public health officials, we ask that parents/guardians continue to monitor their students’ health; that employees continue to monitor their own health; and that every individual remain home if they exhibit any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19.”
Support Local Journalism
Symptoms may include fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms.
Van Sickle said in the letter that the district was continuing to be diligent in following the latest guidance from public health agencies. He said the safety and well-being of the students was the top priority of the district.
In mid-September, the district reported its first case of COVID-19 in a student. Face-to-face classes are continuing at all L-M schools.
“The Department of Education, with the Iowa Department of Public Health, has put out measures to try and determine when a school might have to go to a hybrid model or online only, and we’re not even close to any of those suggestions at this particular point in time,” Van Sickle said during a previous interview.
He said the district would keep an eye on the situation, and if the numbers changed, they would consider changing how they approached education methods during the school year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!