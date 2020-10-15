Louisa-Muscatine reports another staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

LETTS — A staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Louisa-Muscatine Elementary School, according to a release from Louisa-Muscatine Community School District Superintendent Mike Van Sickle.

The release said the district was working closely with public health officials to assist with any contact tracing. Individuals who have been identified as having “close contact" with the subject who tested positive, as defined by local and state public health officials, will receive notification regarding necessary procedures. This is the second L-M staff member diagnosed with COVID-19.

“You are receiving this communication because we wanted to be upfront and make you aware of the situation immediately so you had an increased awareness and could respond accordingly,” Van Sickle said in the letter. “Upon the advice of local public health officials, we ask that parents/guardians continue to monitor their students’ health; that employees continue to monitor their own health; and that every individual remain home if they exhibit any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Symptoms may include fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms.