Louisa-Muscatine student wins integrity award, $2,500 scholarship

LETTS – For 20 year,s the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has chosen a few graduating seniors to receive a $2,500 post-secondary education scholarship and the honored title of Student of Integrity.
The BBB chooses students who represent "ideals of integrity" and demonstrate traits such as reliability, trustworthiness and strong values, as well as those who take on leadership roles at school and in their community.
Five high school seniors from the Greater Iowa area and three seniors from the Quad Cities received the award this year.
Olivia Soy from Louisa-Muscatine High School was among them.
“I was completely shocked,” Soy said. “I still can’t believe it. I was not expecting to win it, or even come close to it because I know so many other people with such great integrity and stories too.”
Soy has been actively involved in several extracurricular groups during high school, including band, dance, 4-H and FFA, where she served as reporter, secretary and, most recently, president. For many, she is seen as someone with good leadership skills, able to help herself, teams and groups reach their goals.
“It was important for me to be active in activities because I really needed those connections, and you don’t get them without getting out there and talking to people,” Soy said, “I feel like I have learned so much patience, and it has helped me throughout this crazy year.”
Soy plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, where she will major in graphic design.
“I have been very active in our music department for the last four years, and it has really made me realize that I wanted to go to school for more of the arts,” Soy said. Her plan is to go to school for two years, and do freelance work after that.
In a press release, BBB President Chris Coleman stated, “Olivia is someone that leads by example and embodies the ideals of the Better Business Bureau. We are proud to be associated with such an honest and talented leader.”