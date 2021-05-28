Louisa-Muscatine student wins integrity award, $2,500 scholarship

LETTS – For 20 year,s the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has chosen a few graduating seniors to receive a $2,500 post-secondary education scholarship and the honored title of Student of Integrity.

The BBB chooses students who represent "ideals of integrity" and demonstrate traits such as reliability, trustworthiness and strong values, as well as those who take on leadership roles at school and in their community.

Five high school seniors from the Greater Iowa area and three seniors from the Quad Cities received the award this year.

Olivia Soy from Louisa-Muscatine High School was among them.

“I was completely shocked,” Soy said. “I still can’t believe it. I was not expecting to win it, or even come close to it because I know so many other people with such great integrity and stories too.”

Soy has been actively involved in several extracurricular groups during high school, including band, dance, 4-H and FFA, where she served as reporter, secretary and, most recently, president. For many, she is seen as someone with good leadership skills, able to help herself, teams and groups reach their goals.