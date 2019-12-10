North Scott brought home a second- and a third-place finish Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association State Dance Team Championships in Des Moines.
The Silver Shakers finished behind Pleasant Valley in Class VI Jazz, scoring 384.5 points at Hy-Vee Hall. That was the second-highest total by any runner-up during the two-day competition. In the Class XII Pom category, the Silver Shakers took third with a 366 score (91.5 average). Iowa City Liberty won the title with 375. North Scott added a Division I rating in Class III Lyrical with 371 points.
Bettendorf finished one-half point behind third-place Davenport Central in the Class XIII Pom category with 354.5 points (88.63 average). Pleasant Valley (375 points) won the title, while Davenport West and Muscatine took fifth and sixth, respectively. Bettendorf also earned a Division I rating with 353 points in Class VII Jazz.
Louisa-Muscatine, which placed in the top five twice Thursday, claimed fifth place Friday in Class I Color Guard. Louisa-Muscatine scored 253 points in the category won by Pleasantville with 279.5. The competition was held at Hy-Vee Hall.
Muscatine just missed earning a trophy in the Class XIII Pom Division. Muscatine had the sixth-highest score (336 points), an average of 84.0. Muscatine also earned a Division I finish in the Class VIII Hip-Hop Division with a score of 240.5 points, an 80.17 average. Teams that average 75 points or better in the scoring by four judges earn a Division I rating.
Maquoketa earned Division I ratings, with 232 points (77.33 average) in Class V Jazz and 315 points (78.75) in Class II Contemporary. It also competed in Class X Pom, finishing with 291.5 points, a 72.88 average.
Bellevue claimed second place Thursday in Class I Lyrical. Bellevue scored 351 points, 2.5 behind Underwood. It also earned a Division I rating in Class III Hip Hop with 325 points. The Comets also competed in Class II Jazz on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, Easton Valley earned a third-place finish in Class III Pom with 373.5 points (93.38 average). Lisbon won with 381. Easton Valley also took sixth in Class II Hip Hop (335.5).
Also Thursday, Marquette Catholic captured the fourth-place trophy in Class I Pom with 322.5 points, just 1.5 points out of second place in the judging by four judges. West Bend-Mallard won the event with 346 points. Marquette Catholic also competed in Class I Hip Hop, scoring 289 points.
Tipton finished fifth in Class II Lyrical with 352.5 points and earned a Division I rating in Class II Kick with 261 points (87.0 average).
