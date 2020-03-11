Louisa nursing slowdown may have been well timed

WAPELLO — A downward trend in the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) caseload continued in February, LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith told the Louisa County Board of Health Tuesday, but that may be a well-timed development.
According to Smith, nursing visits were down in February and some elderly clients were moved to nursing homes, which meant the LCPHS nursing staff was not quite as busy as in past months.
However, with the nation’s attention centered on the COVID-19 outbreak and local efforts to move the LCPHS office to the County Complex later this month, Smith said the slowdown in nursing services may have been well-timed.
“It’s going down and normally we’d be pretty devastated over that, but where we are at with COVID-19 and our move, it’s probably the perfect time for our caseload to go down for hopefully just a short time,” she said.
While there have not been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Louisa County, Smith said she spent much of her time coordinating with local organizations that could potentially be impacted, confronting misinformation and false reports and providing other help.
“I’ve been trying to push out information as I get it,” she told the board members, explaining there are confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa.
Smith said the information was being relayed to local medical providers, schools, care facilities and other organizations in an effort to keep local groups aware of developments around the state and area.
She said a key goal was to get local organizations’ staffs talking about their responses and procedures, so if the virus eventually does appear in the county, local groups can effectively react.
Smith said several long-term care facilities in the county had implemented visitor restrictions to limit the potential exposure of their residents to the virus.
Most of the normal prevention strategies for influenza appeared to be the same for COVID-19, she said. Those include covering coughs, cleaning hands and controlling spread by staying home if sick.
While COVID-19 was a relatively recent event that demanded her time, Smith said the continuing effort to move her department to the County Complex later this month had also taken a significant amount of her time.
According to recent discussions, the board of supervisors have identified March 23 as a possible move date, although some renovation details remain to be resolved.
A key issue Smith reminded the BOH members Tuesday was assurance that a working backup generator was available to keep vaccines and other medical supplies refrigerated.
Randy Griffin, who represents the county supervisors on the BOH, told Smith that an existing generator at the complex was being repaired and would provide that capability.
He assured Smith no move would be made until the generator situation had been resolved.
Meanwhile, the BOH also learned that signage to the complex may be limited because of Iowa Department of Transportation rules. Smith said a recent email from a DOT official indicated an existing sign that identifies the complex as the Louisa County Law Enforcement Center could be amended to a more generic sign, but could not include all the departmental services, such as public health.
BOH members said they would continue to investigate the signage issue.
In final action, the BOH:
• Received environmental health reports;
• Approved a new document retention policy;
• Agreed to meet again on April 13.