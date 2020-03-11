Louisa nursing slowdown may have been well timed

WAPELLO — A downward trend in the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) caseload continued in February, LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith told the Louisa County Board of Health Tuesday, but that may be a well-timed development.

According to Smith, nursing visits were down in February and some elderly clients were moved to nursing homes, which meant the LCPHS nursing staff was not quite as busy as in past months.

However, with the nation’s attention centered on the COVID-19 outbreak and local efforts to move the LCPHS office to the County Complex later this month, Smith said the slowdown in nursing services may have been well-timed.

“It’s going down and normally we’d be pretty devastated over that, but where we are at with COVID-19 and our move, it’s probably the perfect time for our caseload to go down for hopefully just a short time,” she said.

While there have not been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Louisa County, Smith said she spent much of her time coordinating with local organizations that could potentially be impacted, confronting misinformation and false reports and providing other help.

“I’ve been trying to push out information as I get it,” she told the board members, explaining there are confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa.