WAPELLO - The Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency held a public hearing Tuesday on the 2020 update to the agency’s comprehensive plan. Jeff Phillips, director of business development for Barker-LeMar, the agency’s engineering consultant, explained the document fulfilled a requirement the agency needed to complete every five years.
“Every solid waste agency in Iowa needs to do this,” Phillips told agency members, explaining the purpose was to identify and discuss the solid waste priorities for the community as determined by the agency.
He said a comprehensive plan also improved community health and safety by helping to manage waste in the area and develop recycling and other programs.
“This plan captures all of that and then develops a plan forward,” Phillips said, stressing the plan was not intended to be a detailed, specific step-by-step manual, but rather a flexible document that provided a way to get community involvement and participation.
He reminded the members the update began last year when a questionnaire was sent to all 10 agency members. Phillips reported during the agency’s Oct. 15, 2019, meeting that 80 percent of the members had returned the questionnaire and he would use the information they provided in the update.
At that same Oct. 15 meeting, Phillips also asked the members’ individual representatives and others at the meeting to identify their priorities for waste management in the area and other key issues. He also incorporated that information into the update.
After developing the draft update, Phillips said he sent each agency member a copy and also provided area libraries with copies.
At Tuesday’s meeting, he discussed the highlights from the study, referring to a table that identified proposed activities and milestones, public education strategies for those activities, the year they would be implemented and other information.
Phillips said the highlights focused on seven general categories that had been identified through the community questionnaires and other visioning details provided at the Oct. 15 meeting. The seven categories included agency operations; tire management and market development; illegal dumping enforcement; free appliance disposal; household hazardous materials collection events; evaluate costs of E-waste program; and education and outreach.
Specific milestones and activities were listed under each of the general categories.
Phillips said the agency should approve the draft update at its next meeting in April and he would then forward the plan to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for comment. Once those comments are incorporated into the plan, the update process is complete for another five years.
