Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency retain interim station manager

WAPELLO — The Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency has had no shortage of issues to consider for the last several months. However, even with critical concerns ranging from the impact of COVID-19 on trash collection to the possible final closing of the old Louisa County Landfill on the table, it will have at least one settled question — who will manage the Wapello Transfer Station for the next year.
Interim station manager Joellen Schantz and the agency directors, who represent Louisa County, its rural areas and eight incorporated communities in the county, agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday.
Schantz had been hired on a three-month trial period in December after the former station manager submitted a 60-day termination notice. Since then, Schantz, who has served as the agency’s secretary-treasurer for over 10 years and also works as the office manager for the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department, has been keeping a time study to help determine if she would continue as the permanent manager.
SWA Chair Brad Quigley, the board of supervisors' representative on the agency, said he favored keeping Schantz in the position.
“I’d like to go for one year,” he said, explaining Schantz had relieved a lot of calls he had been taking over the station and indicated she had been doing a good job.
Schantz had reported earlier that she enjoyed the work and felt she could continue to fulfill its duties. The time study indicated she was spending between 25 to 52 hours a month on the job, depending on how many issues needed to be addressed.
The two sides agreed a $200 per month increase was needed to the original $1,000 per month salary Schantz had been receiving, and Schantz also requested a job description be developed for her position.
Quigley said one had previously been developed and that he would review it and present it at a later meeting.
In other action, Wapello representative Gene Arnold offered to review possible options for handling payment transactions at the transfer station. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the agency to curtail trash collections except from contracted trash haulers and a few other large producers because of separation rules.
The directors discussed several options, including installation of credit card readers, scale modifications, office renovations and other possibilities that could allow more customers to use the facility.
Quigley acknowledged the current restrictions were a problem, but people’s health was the primary concern.
“We have to minimize contact. I know it’s hard on people,” he said.
The directors also approved the agency’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget estimate. Officials said the budget, which is developed as an insurance requirement, would likely be adjusted as the year continued.
As approved, it called for around $500,150 in spending, with $395,250 in estimated revenue. Schantz said she had recently cashed a time deposit to cover some of the anticipated equipment purchases included in the budget. That revenue was apparently not included in the estimate.
The directors also:
• Formally approved the agency’s five-year comprehensive plan.
• Awarded a mowing contract to Spectra Inc., Wapello.
• Tabled action on updating its hauling contract with JJJ Hauling/Jon Brauns.
• Learned the Iowa Department of Natural Resources could be close to issuing final approval to close the former Louisa County Landfill.
• Decided to review agency bylaws and complete other required insurance actions during future meetings.
• Tabled most equipment upgrades, except for a new semitrailer, which the directors decided should be bid between two Davenport firms once final specifications are determined.
