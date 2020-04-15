Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency retain interim station manager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAPELLO — The Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency has had no shortage of issues to consider for the last several months. However, even with critical concerns ranging from the impact of COVID-19 on trash collection to the possible final closing of the old Louisa County Landfill on the table, it will have at least one settled question — who will manage the Wapello Transfer Station for the next year.

Interim station manager Joellen Schantz and the agency directors, who represent Louisa County, its rural areas and eight incorporated communities in the county, agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Schantz had been hired on a three-month trial period in December after the former station manager submitted a 60-day termination notice. Since then, Schantz, who has served as the agency’s secretary-treasurer for over 10 years and also works as the office manager for the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department, has been keeping a time study to help determine if she would continue as the permanent manager.

SWA Chair Brad Quigley, the board of supervisors' representative on the agency, said he favored keeping Schantz in the position.

“I’d like to go for one year,” he said, explaining Schantz had relieved a lot of calls he had been taking over the station and indicated she had been doing a good job.