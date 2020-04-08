Louisa supervisors discuss laws governing county employees

“(We’re) unsure what that will look like,” he said.

Although no county employees have apparently missed work because of a COVID-19 infection, supervisor Brad Quigley suggested that could happen.

“It seems like a matter of time before we have something,” he said.

Quigley eventually moved to utilize the federal funding to pay for two-thirds of an employee’s salary, with the county covering the remaining one-third. Supervisors Randy Griffin seconded the motion and supervisor chair Chris Ball joined them in the unanimous vote.

To qualify for the pay, employees will need to have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, be advised by their medical provider that they are showing symptoms of the disease or meet other requirements of the federal act.

Meanwhile, the supervisors learned that county department heads would handle the outbreak with different procedures. County treasurer Vicki Frank and auditor Sandi Elliott reported they had shifted their staffs’ schedules so the employees were not in the office at the same time.