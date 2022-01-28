Louisa Supervisors discuss wage level reduction

After reviewing several department budget proposals on Thursday, the supervisors returned to the elected officials’ compensation.

“Are we still going with the four and a half, three and one and a half for elected officials?” Ball asked.

Quigley, who serves as the chair for the board, said it would be up to the others if they wanted to incorporate the lost stipend into the raises, increasing them to 9, 6 and 3 percent.

“I don’t vote unless there is a tie. Let your conscience be your guide,” he told the others.

Eventually the supervisors agreed to stick with the smaller percentages.

In other budget discussion, the supervisors reviewed the sheriff’s and other law enforcement budgets. Turner said he expected fiscal year '23 Jail Expenses to outpace this year’s projected $1,031,280 costs by about $12,000.

However, next year’s Sheriff’s Expense is actually projected to drop about $8,500 because of recent personnel turnover. Turner said several new deputies were hired to replace higher salaried deputes who retired or resigned; and health insurance costs will decrease because the newer deputies either are single or have alternate insurance coverage.