Louisa supervisors hear five-year secondary road plan

The replacement of an arch culvert on 218th Avenue southeast of Columbus City should begin this summer, while a bridge replacement project on 95th near Wyman is tentatively scheduled to begin this fall, he said.

No timetable to replace a bridge at Gladwin was provided on the five-year plan’s projection worksheet, although the engineers did list it among the proposed FY 2021 projects.

The proposed projects listed for FY 2022 include nearly eight miles of hot mix asphalt, or HMA, paving overlay on County Road X17 south of Columbus City and County Highway 305 near Letts; four miles of road rock and base treatment on 218th Avenue; and two bridge replacement projects – one on 65th Street, about seven miles east of Wapello; and another on N Avenue, southwest of Wapello.

In FY 2023, four projects are proposed, including one bridge replacement, two HMA overlays and one rock and base treatment.

The proposed bridge work would be on County Road W66, north of Cotter. One of the overlay projects is planned for a one-mile stretch of Russell Street in Oakville, while the second would be four miles of F Avenue in Port Louisa Township near the Louisa Generating Station.