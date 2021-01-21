Louisa supervisors mull over spending plans

The historical society would continue to receive a $3,000 allocation in FY 2022, the supervisors agreed.

The FY 22 budget for the County Complex, where the conservation board is currently located and where the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) is expected to move at some time following the COVID-19 pandemic, should be increased from current spending of $80,250 to $87,900, the board agreed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The additional spending would go for increased custodial service and sanitary disposal costs related to the move.

The current $39,500 budget for Louisa County Medical Examiner Dr. Paul Towner’s office would see a $300 increase for supplies, but other line items, including Towner’s contracted service cost, would remain the same.

Recorder Tammy Hayes also presented a relatively stable FY 22 proposal, although she did include a 7 percent salary hike that had been recommended by the county compensation board.

Using that increase, her total expenditure proposal was $167,211, which compared to $156,100 in FY 21. Some minor increases for miscellaneous reimbursements and courthouse copy paper were also included in the proposed spending.