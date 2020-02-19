Louisa supervisors OK fiber optic cable crossing in Wapello

WAPELLO — The Iowa Communications Network (ICN) will be allowed to run a fiber optics cable across the new County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday.

The ICN had asked last year to use the new bridge as a crossing for a cable the state agency planned to run from Wapello High School to a new communications tower in Louisa County. At that time the supervisors had said they were not in support because Windstream Communications had failed to remove a cable from the old bridge in 2018. That delay forced the demolition of the old bridge to be postponed until January 2019.

After that experience, the supervisors pledged not to allow cables to be run across county bridges in the future.

During the board’s Jan. 21 meeting, county engineer Larry Roehl said ICN had repeated its request to use the bridge. Three ICN representatives met with the supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting to explain the need to use the bridge.

According to telecom engineer Tim Flickinger, the agency looked at using the Highway 61 bridges north of Wapello, but had rejected that option because of the large number of bridges and the nearly constant presence of water in the adjacent road ditches.