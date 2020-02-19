Louisa supervisors OK fiber optic cable crossing in Wapello

WAPELLO — The Iowa Communications Network (ICN) will be allowed to run a fiber optics cable across the new County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday.
The ICN had asked last year to use the new bridge as a crossing for a cable the state agency planned to run from Wapello High School to a new communications tower in Louisa County. At that time the supervisors had said they were not in support because Windstream Communications had failed to remove a cable from the old bridge in 2018. That delay forced the demolition of the old bridge to be postponed until January 2019.
After that experience, the supervisors pledged not to allow cables to be run across county bridges in the future.
During the board’s Jan. 21 meeting, county engineer Larry Roehl said ICN had repeated its request to use the bridge. Three ICN representatives met with the supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting to explain the need to use the bridge.
According to telecom engineer Tim Flickinger, the agency looked at using the Highway 61 bridges north of Wapello, but had rejected that option because of the large number of bridges and the nearly constant presence of water in the adjacent road ditches.
He said the wetlands would make it difficult for equipment to access the sites for any repair work, while the large number of bridges that would be used was also problematic.
Supervisor Brad Quigley suggested using existing conduits that had been previously bored under the Iowa River, but Flickinger said their owners were reluctant to allow that because of concerns it could damage their cables.
Quigley remained unconvinced that allowing the cables would be in the county’s best interest.
“We got burned and the delay cost us money,” he said.
Ryan Mulhall, ICN’s network services bureau manager, tried to assure Quigley and supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin that ICN would be a better partner. He pointed to cooperative arrangements with other counties and said those were working fine.
You have free articles remaining.
“We believe we have good working relationships,” he said.
ICN Telecommunications Sales Engineer Mike Lauer stressed the importance of the new communications to the supervisors. He said 911 calls and other emergency communications would be improved with the new fiber optics cable.
The three representatives eventually indicated a 15-year agreement for the bridge use, with the potential to either end the agreement or extend it, was a possibility. They also said some shared use of the fiber optics cable was another possibility.
After hearing that, the supervisors agreed to drop their opposition and allow ICN to use one of the four conduits that will be installed in the railings of the new bridge.
A contract is expected to be considered at a later meeting.
In other action, the supervisors:
• Approved the one-lot Moss Marsh Subdivision east of Grandview;
• Met with Katie Hammond for her monthly update on county conservation board activities;
• Agreed to allow a voluntary employee contribution program for the Wapello United Fund program;
• Approved a Class C Liquor License for Cedarcrest Golf & Country Club;
• Approved a three-year auditing agreement with Eide Bailly;
• Approved $387,960 in claims.