Louisa talks with MPW move forward

According to previous discussions, Quigley has talked with other rural water districts about a partnership, but with no MPW interest in that direction, that inquiry now appears to have ended.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several Louisa County communities and the Louisa-Muscatine School District have already been contacted about connecting to any proposed system by Quigley. He has indicated those contacts will also continue.

In other water-related discussions, Quigley reminded the other supervisors about an opportunity for rural residents to have their water tested. He said local sanitarian Brian Thye will test rural water wells.

If the water tests are positive for bacteria, the state has also committed up to $300 to shock chlorinate the well, Quigley said.

“Everyone needs to get on board,” he said.

In other action, the board agreed to renew a 28E Agreement established through the Iowa County Recorders Association and nearly all Iowa counties. The agreement facilitates the electronic recording of documents and was initially established in 2005, officials indicated.