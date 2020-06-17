Louisa waits for state legislation to help fund health agencies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — Small county public health agencies in Iowa will hopefully receive some benefit from a change in state law, which after nearly nine months, is one signature away from being approved, Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) Administrator Roxanne Smith told the Louisa County Board of Health (BOH) on Tuesday.

“(HF 2221) was approved this week and is (waiting) for the governor to sign,” she reported to the board.

According to past discussions, the legislation would expand the list of licensed professional medical providers who could qualify as a county’s health officer, also known at the medical director, on local boards of health.

Under the old rules the medical director had to be a licensed physician. That often forced small counties in the state, many without any resident physicians, to search outside of their counties for qualified candidates to serve.

Louisa County lost its only resident licensed physician in 2018 when Dr. Brian Masonholder, Columbus Junction, retired. Masonholder had been serving as the county’s medical director and after he retired, Dr. Suneel Parvathreddy, Muscatine, agreed to serve.