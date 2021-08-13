"Love Like Louden" blood drive begins this week in honor of local toddler

Winn added that during the summer months especially are more challenging for the blood supply due to there not being as many blood drives during this season. As such, individual donors become all the more important during these times.

“I’m hoping that people don’t just donate the one time, but are continuous donors now that they know there’s a need for it,” Foglesong said. She herself has become one of these continuous donors, and Monday will mark her third time donating.

On the final day of this month-long blood drive, there will be a “Love Like Louden” 5k run/walk held at the Muscatine Riverfront at 9 a.m., with a 100-yard dash for kids 10 and under at 8:30 a.m. The 5k will begin at the Red Brick Building.

“All of the funds raised from this 5k are going to ImpactLife,” Foglesong said, “So far, between the two runs, we have 75 participants.” She added that she anticipated more people signing up in the month leading up to the 5k. “I just hope as many people as possible are made aware of the need, and that they come out and support it while also honoring (Lofgren) and his memory.”