"Love Like Louden" blood drive begins this week in honor of local toddler

MUSCATINE – Earlier this year, two-year-old Louden Paul Lofgren sadly died of blood loss. Now, his family is hoping to help save the lives of others and do some good in his honor.
From Monday to Saturday, September 18, a special “Love Like Louden” In-Center Blood Drive will be held at both the Muscatine and Quad Cities ImpactLife Donor Centers, formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
Several members of the Lofgren family are expected to donate at the start of the blood drive, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Olivia Foglesong, Lofgren’s aunt, recalled how on the day that her young nephew died, he needed multiple blood transfusions.
“At that time, it became apparent that there was a blood shortage in our community,” Foglesong said. A week after Lofgren’s death, Foglesong donated blood for the first time.
To honor Lofgren’s life, Foglesong came up with the idea for a blood drive, and soon began working with her father and ImpactLife to make it a reality. She and her family are hoping to not only fill Muscatine’s blood supply, but to also raise awareness.
“When people respond by giving blood after a crisis, it’s great to have that support but the units of blood that are used in an emergency situation were donated prior to the event. The realization is that it takes a great consistent donor base giving all the time to create a steady supply of blood,” Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife, said.
Winn added that during the summer months especially are more challenging for the blood supply due to there not being as many blood drives during this season. As such, individual donors become all the more important during these times.
“I’m hoping that people don’t just donate the one time, but are continuous donors now that they know there’s a need for it,” Foglesong said. She herself has become one of these continuous donors, and Monday will mark her third time donating.
On the final day of this month-long blood drive, there will be a “Love Like Louden” 5k run/walk held at the Muscatine Riverfront at 9 a.m., with a 100-yard dash for kids 10 and under at 8:30 a.m. The 5k will begin at the Red Brick Building.
“All of the funds raised from this 5k are going to ImpactLife,” Foglesong said, “So far, between the two runs, we have 75 participants.” She added that she anticipated more people signing up in the month leading up to the 5k. “I just hope as many people as possible are made aware of the need, and that they come out and support it while also honoring (Lofgren) and his memory.”
“We really appreciate the family and all the work that they’ve done putting this blood drive and 5k together,” Winn added, “Our organization isn’t for profit, and all funds go to support our operations. So that level of support through the sponsorships on the race and the family’s efforts are going to make a great difference.”
To schedule a blood donation, residents can contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or email him at cciasto@impactlife.org. Those wishing to register for the 5k can do so at https://bit.ly/3ew9pN5. 5k participants who donate blood during the drive are asked to use the group code “4105” at registration. Those who donate blood will receive a voucher that can be exchanged for a $10 gift card or a quarter-zip fleece top.