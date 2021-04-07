Low survey responses hampers comprehensive plan updates

Results from the questionnaire and other research were to have been presented during a public update at the LCPZC April meeting, but because of the low response, that report had been tentatively rescheduled to the May meeting, Thye said.

Commission members were frustrated and concerned over the low number of responses.

“I’m a little bit disappointed because you would think people would want to participant,” Vance said.

Commission members were unsure if a lack of publicity on the questionnaire or other factors, such as competition from another long-range planning questionnaire distributed about the same time by the county conservation board, had caused the response problem.

They did agree people likely did not have a good understanding of how important their responses were to the future development of the county.

“We could tell them if it’s not in the 2040 Plan, it won’t happen,” Vance said, using recent efforts by ATV/UTV enthusiasts for trail development as an example.

“If you want to drive side-by-sides on county roads and the surveys are only answered by people who don’t like side-by-sides, then you’re shot,” he explained.