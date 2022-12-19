Lt. Lucas Gantner to camp in giant red kettle all this week to raise more donations

Although the week of Christmas is expected to be the coldest week that the people of Muscatine have had in a while, Lt. Lucas Gantner of the Muscatine County Salvation Army had no hesitations as he set up camp in Muscatine’s famous giant Red Kettle at Hy-Vee, located at 2400 2nd Ave.

“It’s very exciting. It’s a whole new and different view than being on ground level,” he said.

Although there was a bit of ice in the floor of the kettle and the wind chill outside made it feel colder, Gantner said he felt confident he would be able to keep himself warm as he continued moving around in the kettle — whether that be through waving at visitors or ringing his bell. As for the nights, he said he’d have a propane heater with him as he slept.

He looked forward to continuing this tradition from Muscatine County’s previous Salvation Army lieutenants.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea," Gantner said. "Sleeping in the kettle, yeah, it’s kind of cool and kind of kooky — I mean, you have a giant kettle that’s 9 feet tall, what else are you going to do with it?”

He acknowledged, however, that the most important thing about his week-long camp-out in the kettle was that it both symbolized and spread awareness of local homelessness.

“There are people who may be intermittently homeless,” Gantner continued. “They may have trouble finding a place to stay, or they may be sleeping in their car, and even when it’s cold you find what you can to sleep in. We’re trying to raise money to help those people, to help them get out of intermittent homelessness and to give some hope back to them as we get them on the path to independence.”

Gantner won’t be alone in his efforts. He said he will have several visitors through the next week who will get in the kettle and ring with him during the day. The Salvation Army will also hold special events at Hy-Vee throughout the week to help interest visitors and encourage donations.

One of these events, which took place Monday and is expected to be held a couple more times this week, was a game called Kettle Cornhole. Those who played this game were put into a drawing for a $5 Starbucks gift card.

“I think trying to play cornhole from the top of the kettle will be real fun,” Gantner said before the event.

As for the Salvation Army’s Kettle Goal, Gantner said he felt it was coming along OK. While they were still waiting for an official count, he guessed that, as of Monday morning, the Salvation Army was at about $90,000, which is around $100,000 away from the 2022 goal.

“Our goal allows us to continue at the rate that we’re going,” he said. “The last couple of years, Muscatine has given so generously and has allowed the Salvation Army to become what it’s become in Muscatine. Lts. Greg and Liz Bock did an amazing job, and we want to continue trying to expand in order to meet the growing need. Obviously with how the economy is right now, there’s a lot more need.”

With this in mind, he encouraged people to continue donating when they can during this last week before Christmas. He also shared that people can continue to send donations into the Muscatine County Salvation Army through the mail throughout January as well, as these donations will still go toward the kettle drive and the 2023 Salvation Army programs.

“I just want to thank the people of Muscatine for their support and for being so awesome,” he said. “My wife — Lt. Macy Gantner — and I have been here the past couple of months, and we’ve felt so welcomed and loved. Going to every event and getting recognized, it feels nice. Where else can you get that?”

For more updates on the 2022 Muscatine County Red Kettle Drive, visit the Salvation Army of Muscatine County Facebook page.