Lts. Lucas and Macy Gantner to serve as Muscatine County's new Salvation Army officers

MUSCATINE — The Salvation Army of Muscatine County announced this week that newly commissioned Corps Officers Lts. Lucas and Macy Gantner had been given Muscatine County as their new appointment.

The Gantners will take command on June 29 from current Lts. Greg and Liz Bock, who will move to Michigan and serve with its Salvation Army.

The Bocks served as Muscatine County lieutenants for three years, and in that time not only formed many strong relationships with people throughout Muscatine but also did plenty for the community as a whole. This has included everything from being there at fires, crash sights and natural disasters offering aid to sleeping in a giant red kettle on cold winter nights to raise money.

When asked about the Gantners, Greg Bock gave both his support and his approval, wishing them the best of luck in their new positions and being confident in their capacities to serve the community that the Bocks had grown to know and love.

“Lt. Liz, our entire staff and the entire advisory board are excited to welcome Lts. Gantner to Muscatine,” Bock said. “In the Salvation Army world, everyone seems to know everyone, and we have already heard awesome things about them. Lt. Macy has a remarkable story and has been through a lot in her life, so I know that she will be able to relate to so many people across Muscatine County.”

Having already heard of both Lt. Lucas and Lt. Macy from their time in Evanston, Ill., Bock shared that, based on what mutual friends have told him, he and Lucas Gantner are “equal in their energy” when it comes to helping others and serving their community. Bock has also been able to experience the Gantners’ genuine excitement for their new assignment firsthand.

“I may have mentioned to Lt. Lucas that we have a giant red kettle that I slept in, and without hesitation he said, ‘Count me in’!” Bock continued. “They understand the ministry of the Salvation Army and took on the same covenant of service that Lt. Liz and I did when we were appointed here. … but they will bring their own set of vision, dreams, experiences and expectations that we are certain will take the Salvation Army of Muscatine County to the next level. We are excited to pass the torch of ministry along to them to carry it as far as God would allow them to do so.”

