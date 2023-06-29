Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine will be recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

The facility is expected to receive this award during the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo in Denver in October.

Lutheran Living Executive Director Jessica Bopes said that it felt “pretty amazing” to receive the award. She and her staff were very honored, especially with this being the first time ever that the facility has been honored with it.

“We’re very glad to provide the services that we do here at Lutheran Living at all levels of care,” she said.

According to the AHCA/NCAL, receiving this award symbolizes the commitment that an assistant living facility has towards improving the lives of their senior residents, giving them quality services and caring for them each and every day.

“Earning this award is a milestone to be proud of,” Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair stated publicly. “It’s at this point that providers see what is possible by committing to the process of improvement. Congratulations to Lutheran Living Senior Campus for this achievement.”

In addition to being both an independent and assistant living facility for local seniors, Lutheran Living also provides additional services, including memory care, long-term care services and skilled nursing services.

“We strive to provide the best care for every resident who’s here, and we strive to provide training and support to all of our staff so that they can be the best caregivers to all of our residents and provide activities as well as excellent nursing care, and make sure that (the residents) have all the opportunities they can to live a very fulfilling life while here at Lutheran Living,” Bopes said.

In order to first receive the award’s Bronze level, the facility must first develop its vision and its mission statement, as well as prove that it has understanding of the facility’s key strengths and challenges. They must also be able to implement a sustainable performance improvement system in order to allow for the continued providing of ever-improving long-term care.

For Lutheran Living, Bopes explained that her team’s mission is “to provide compassionate Christian ministry, addressing the individual healthcare needs of their residents’ community,” while their vision is “to value both residents and staff at every age, remaining committed to helping one another live life as fully as possible while growing to our greatest potential.”

Looking ahead to the future, the Lutheran Living team is already making additional plans as they strive toward the award’s silver-level ranking, enhancing the level of quality care provided at their facility even further and making sure both resident and staff satisfaction is high.

“We owe (this success) to our staff and team members that come in every day and provide a great quality of care to the residents. It’s all about them, and we couldn’t do it without the team,” said Scott Vanevenhoven, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for the Health Dimensions Group, of which Lutheran Living is a part of.

PHOTOS: Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (1).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (2).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (3).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (4).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (5).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (6).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (7).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (8).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (9).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (10).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (11).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (12).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (13).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (14).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (15).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (16).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (17).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (18).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (19).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (20).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (21).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (22).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (23).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (24).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (25).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (26).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (27).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (28).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (29).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (30).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (31).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (32).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (33).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (34).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (35).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (36).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (37).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (38).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (39).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (40).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (41).jpg