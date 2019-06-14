Lutheran Services in Iowa received $3,000 from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Impact Grant to fund the nonprofit's Mental Health Services program area, which offers therapy services in Muscatine County.
Funding will cover the cost of cognitive-based training and mental health handouts, therapy supplies such as weighted blankets, curriculum, age-appropriate books, therapeutic games and smartphone apps, art supplies, and sand tray therapy materials, a news release read. The nonprofit serves uninsured or under-insured clients in the county.
“We are so grateful for this generous support from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Impact Grant,” said LSI’s Director of Clinical Services Marlie Atwood in a news release. “This funding will help LSI provide the highest quality care to the children and families we are privileged to serve in the Muscatine community.”
LSI provides personalized, trauma-informed therapy in a clinical setting in offices across Iowa.
LSI is nationally accredited and one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies, focusing on child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services.
For more information, visit LSIowa.org or Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.
