Madison Elem. principal speaks out following Friday morning's vandalism incident

MUSCATINE — Clean-up is still underway at Madison Elementary School days after a break-in that resulted in what the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) publicly called a “substantial” amount of damage.

The incident occurred last Friday morning at about 3:10 a.m. according to reports from the Muscatine Police Department. Originally, the Muscatine Fire Department had responded to the school after a fire alarm had been triggered. Once there, however, the Fire Department saw that there had been several acts of vandalism.

When asked for specifics Director of Communications for MCSD Tony Loconsole said there was a lot of spray-painted graffiti, classrooms ransacked and several laptops and iPads stolen. The window of the main office door was broken out and there was extensive damage to the building’s printer/copier, which was located in the teacher’s workroom.

Loconsole said the initial estimates for the damages is around $35,000, adding the district would be working with its insurance provider in order to pay off these damages. As for any potential leads or persons of interest, Loconsole was unable to give any further comments due to an ongoing police investigation.

“Large-scale incidents like the one at Madison Elementary School are rare,” Loconsole said. “However, the district will deal with vandalism on a yearly basis. There was also a recent unsuccessful attempt by someone to gain access to Franklin Elementary; we do not believe that incident and the Madison one are connected.”

Loconsole stated the district feels “extremely fortunate” to have a supportive community that will often say something if they notice something wrong, and he encourages residents to continue speaking out if they see anything indicating a potential crime. “That includes things happening after hours at any of our school buildings.”

Stephanie Zillig, Principal of Madison Elementary School, also gave a statement regarding the incident where she thanked both the Muscatine Fire and Police Departments for their efforts and their timely responses to the scene. She also thanked the district’s maintenance department for cleaning up the mess made during the incident, allowing for the building to be on track for its fall semester reopening.

“The past few days have been very challenging and emotional,” Zillig said. “Anytime something like this happens, it’s hard not to take it personally. I know my staff feels like their spaces were violated, and it will take time to recover from that. We will continue working with the Muscatine Police Department in hopes of identifying the individuals that were involved … Thanks also to all our wonderful Madison Muskie community who have reached out and offered to help.”

Zillig added her and her staff would not let this vandalism incident cast a shadow on what they hope will be the start of another great school year for them and their students.

If anyone has any information regarding the vandalism and theft that occurred at Madison Elementary on Friday, they are encouraged to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.