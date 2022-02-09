Madison Elementary announces supply drive, all donations to go to Humane Society

MUSCATINE — Madison Elementary students hope to help a lot of animals in the coming weeks.

From now until March 24, Madison Elementary is holding a supply drive for the Muscatine Humane Society. The school is looking to collect plenty of Purina One Cat Chow, Purina Smart Dog Food, black trash bags, Mr. Clean cleaning supplies, paper towels, Clorox wipes, animal toys, postage stamps and animal themed “Thank You” cards.

Although the drive just started, the boxes that line the hall near Madison Elementary’s main office are starting to see donations, with the second graders currently in the lead, according to Principal Stephanie Zillig.

Leading this supply drive is a small group of sixth graders. Previously, some members of this group led a canned food drive in November. As the leaders of this drive, they not only decided which organization to give to, but they have been the ones in charge of organizing spreading the word to their fellow students through posters that they have also made themselves.

“It’s been fun (leading these drives),” sixth grader Avery Houseman said. Houseman said she enjoyed helping others — both people and animals — and knowing she was helping make a difference felt good to her.

“I’m really proud of (our sixth graders),” Zillig said. “They came up with the group, the organization, they do speaking engagements — it’s just a great way for them to show leadership at such a young age, and we want that to continue when they go to middle school and high school.”

Once the supply drive has ended, the sixth grade group will deliver the donations to the Muscatine Humane Society on Friday, March 24. Prior to that, Zillig said the school hopes to bring in someone from the Humane Society to speak with the students.

“One of the things we’ve been doing on Fridays is inviting a community member to come and speak to the sixth graders about their career,” she said. “So we’re hoping someone from the Humane Society will come and be that speaker, so that the students can learn all about what goes on in the Humane Society, what the director there does and what they use these supplies for.”

But even with all of the help, there is still a bit of room for friendly competition — the grade that ends up bringing in the most supplies will win extra time at recess. This prize was also decided by the students.

“Our mission statement is to inspire leadership and empower all, so we really believe that by our sixth graders showing leadership, it shows younger students that they can also have leadership in our building and community," Zillig said. "We really do value that leadership, and we see that in this group of sixth graders, which is really exciting.”

Residents can drop off supplies at Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., any time between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

