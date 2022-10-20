Madison Elementary group, "The Lunch Bunch", donates $550 to MCSA

The Lunch Bunch kids at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine proudly delivered an envelope full of money Thursday to the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA).

The Lunch Bunch — made up of sixth-graders Dear Tony, Carly Huot, Adrian Martinez, Wyatt Boysel, Wyatt Kirby, Aubrey Horchem, Ashley Smith, Harper White, Angelo White, Brayden Walker and Radhika Chaudhari — meet once a week in order to identify a service that they can do for a set amount of time in order to help their community.

For this latest service project, the Lunch Bunch decided that they would raise money for the MCSA’s homeless shelter through a craft fair, which was an idea that a couple of the students remembered successfully holding at Colorado Elementary School.

The craft fair was held for two nights and one school day during parent-teacher conference week, giving students, staff and their families all a chance to contribute to the cause. Most of the club members either had their own craft table or partnered with someone and had a table together.

Some of the homemade items sold at the fair were a comic book about a crayon that came with a "living" crayon, color-changing play-doh, little gnomes, keychains, bracelets, necklaces, hair clips and hair bows, bookmarks, picture frames and crafts that were themed around a certain season or holiday, such as small Christmas trees or painted pumpkins.

Additionally, Victoria Pitman, owner of Sweet Honey Acres Candle Co. and grandmother of a Madison Elementary student, donated several candles to the cause. Normally, these candles would be sold for $35, but they were sold at the craft fair for only $5.

Overall, the Lunch Bunch was able to raise a total of $550.84 for the MCSA homeless shelter. Scott Dahlke, executive director from MCSA, stopped by the school on Wednesday during lunchtime to receive the donation.

“The homeless shelters serve around 300 people every year, and an additional 364 kids every year, so there’s a lot of people that we can help using this money,” Dahlke told the students. “I’m just really impressed with you guys. A lot of kids don’t think about raising money for people in need, so I’m glad that you guys did. I feel grateful that our future is in your hands.”

As for the students, when asked why they chose to join the group and help out with these service projects, many agreed that it “just felt right” and that they enjoyed helping people and giving back to the community, understanding that while they already have all that they need, there are still others who might not.

Looking ahead to the holidays, the kids of the Lunch Bunch were happy to announce that their next service project would be a toy drive for the Iowa Children’s Hospital.