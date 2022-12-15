Madison Elementary's Lunch Bunch collected over 200 toys for children's hospital

In the spirit of the holiday season, Madison Elementary’s Lunch Bunch has once again been able to lead a successful school-wide fundraiser.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the team of sixth-graders Dear Tony, Carly Huot, Adrian Martinez, Wyatt Boysel, Wyatt Kirby, Aubrey Horchem, Ashley Smith, Harper White, Angelo Waters, Brayden Walker and Radhika Chaudhari wrapped up its holiday toy drive.

When it came to deciding what service project the team would do during December, it was decided that they would collect toys and donate as many as they could to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, as suggested by Wyatt.

“I was just thinking about Christmastime and how it would probably be a good thing to donate a bunch of toys somewhere,” Wyatt said.

“We thought that there was probably a lot of children that have a bunch of sicknesses now and would like something to play with over the holidays,” Aubrey added.

In total, the Lunch Bunch collected over 200 toys, both new and previously-owned. While it was mostly students participating in the toy drive, there were a couple of community members who also dropped off toys.

“It was great to see just how many toys we got,” Ashley said.

For many of the Lunch Bunch members, getting to participate in and lead fundraisers such as these is a way to show that they don’t have to wait until they’re adults to do good things for their community.

“(I like fundraising) because we have the power. We’re not disabled or in a wheelchair. We have the power to do it, so we will,” Brayden said.

“It’s important to give back,” Angelo added. “If you have new stuff that you just never open or use, you can give it to people who might need it.”

When it came to the friendly competition aspect of the toy drive, the fourth-graders won a special hot cocoa party for their class, collecting a total of 98 toys — with 68 of those being brought in by fourth-grader Jameson McCleary.

Because of safety and health reasons, the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital is only able to accept brand-new toys and is unable to accept secondhand toys. It also is unable to accept oversized stuffed animals, riding toys, toy weapons or toys/games that are considered to be "violent." For toys that aren’t accepted by the hospital, the Lunch Bunch plans to donate these to the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), assuring that all donations are put to good use.

“(The toy drive) turned out really well,” Madison Principal Stephanie Zillig said. “I’m very proud of the kids. They came up with the idea, made all the flyers, handled all of the organization and communication and just overall did a really great job. It really did a lot to prepare them for things like student council when they get to junior high and high school, and we really want to thank everyone who donated.”

During the 2022-23 school year, the Lunch Bunch was able to donate money to MCSA using the profits from a fall craft fair that was held during parent-teacher conferences. At this time, the students don’t yet know what cause they’d like to donate to next. When it came to fundraising ideas, however, some ideas they have in mind include a football game fundraiser and an outdoor movie night.