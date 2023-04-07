Elementary schools in the Muscatine Community School District began their month-long “Muskie Madness” blood drive last month. Although the blood drive still has a little over a week left to go, Madison Elementary students were able to give an encouraging update on the blood drive’s continuing success.

According to the sixth-grade kids at the Madison Lunch Bunch, participants in the blood drive have donated 137 units of blood. Grant Elementary is in the lead with 36 donors, followed by the Muscatine Early Learning Center with 25 donors, Mulberry Elementary with 21, McKinley Elementary and Madison tied with 16, Jefferson Elementary with 15 and Franklin Elementary with eight.

With this turnout, ImpactLife is expected to provide Muscatine’s elementary schools with at least $1,800 in funding through its LifeSavings grant program. This amount also still has the chance to grow, as every participating school has the chance to win a $270 LifeSavings grant for every 20-plus donors, which can then be used to fund projects or buy supplies. In addition, all of the donations help assure that the Muscatine community has blood ready for those who are injured or in need of it.

“We're really excited with how well this is going and very happy for the success students are seeing in their efforts to provide for our region's blood supply,” Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife said.

The “Muskie Madness” blood drive will continue until April 15. After making an appointment to donate through the ImpactLife website or app, participants can go to Muscatine’s local ImpactLife blood donor center, 2604 2nd Ave., tell the staff that they are there to participate in Muskie Madness and give the name or code of the specific school that they want to contribute to.