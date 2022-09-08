Mairet's Family Farm opens for fall season with new FarmYard weekend activities

MUSCATINE – For the Mairet’s Family Farm, the fall harvest brings not only new products to sell but also plenty of new visitors too. This year, the owners of the farm wanted to provide a little something special for those who stopped by.

In addition to the farm’s, located on 4707 South Hwy 61 in Muscatine, typical weekday hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays throughout the rest of September and October will see the offering of several different fall-themed activities for visitors of all ages.

“The store is the same as it’s always been (for the fall season), with our big pumpkin display and all the pumpkins and gourds inside,” Owner Shane Mairet said. “This year though, we opened up a new part of the space – where we took the field just outside the store and turned it into a family fun FarmYard.”

Some of these activities include an 80 ft. jumping pillow, a 15-foot slide, a corn maze as well as a straw maze for little kids, Farmer Basketball, Corn Box, and much more – all for $10 per person with kids 2 years old and younger getting in for free.

“We have all sorts of stuff for people of all ages,” Mairet continued. “Over the past weekend, which was our soft opening, we had groups of both adults and kids of all ages stopping by and everyone had just a tremendous time.”

While this may have been the farm’s first year holding this FarmYard, Mairet shared that he and his team have been thinking about holding it for around five years. After two years of dealing with the pandemic, Mairet felt it was the right time to bring a bit of extra fun to his farm.

“Everybody is looking for outdoor activities to do with the family, and we had started looked around the area and saw that while there’s some outdoors stuff to do there’s not really a big place for families to just come and have fun like this, so we decided that we were in the perfect location where there was a need, and we wanted to offer a place like that for the fall season,” Mairet said.

Regarding the FarmYard set up, Mairet noted how in most activity spaces that have a place for jumping, there’s usually only a kids-sized bounce house or something similar – hence why he wanted to bring in something larger, like a jumping pillow, that adults could then also use. The same mindset was present when Mairet brought in the FarmYard’s slide, which is 15 feet high. For him, it was important to get things that adults could easy jump on and have fun with as well.

“Sometimes when you think of fall activities, you think it’s only for kids or maybe for a certain age group, but all of the stuff we have is really for everybody, and it was really cool to see the parents and adults having just as much fun as the kids,” he said.

Activities can be nostalgic -- stuff adults probably did as kids such as jumping on straw barrels. "I haven’t done that since I was probably 10 years old, but given the opportunity, it’s a blast!" Mairet said.

While the FarmYard is still fairly new, Mairet assured that it has been designed to be an annual offering that will potentially grow and include new fall activities over time. “I think we’ve got a good foundation of core activities that are for everybody, and we can just add in more as time goes along,” he said. “We’re really excited about it.”

For those who wish to visit the FarmYard activities part of Mairet’s Family Farm, which will also be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the weekends that it’s being offered, the owners ask that they park in the back of the store in order to allow space for store customers to park upfront. For more information on Mairet’s Family Farm and its products, residents can visit its Facebook page or call 563-263-2338.