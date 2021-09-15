Malcolm announces he will not seek re-election

MUSCATINE – After serving one term on the Muscatine City Council as the Ward 2 representative, Osmond Malcolm will not seek re-election.

He said he hopes to spend more time with family and pursuing other interests.

As the first Black council member, Malcolm said that it was a “humbling experience” to serve. He hopes he isn’t the last, but he is the first and so far only, which he attributed to Muscatine not having a large Black population.

“I’m thankful for the privilege,” Malcolm said of the four years on the council. “It gave me fond memories. My wife and I will still be in Muscatine. We are not going anywhere.”

Malcolm also said that since he is retired, now is the time to do all the things he and his wife had dreamed of doing. He said this is not possible when he has council responsibilities. He said while he may spend the winter in a warmer area, he will remain a resident of Muscatine.

He was elected in 2018 and his term is up on Dec. 31.