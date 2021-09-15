Malcolm announces he will not seek re-election

MUSCATINE – After serving one term on the Muscatine City Council as the Ward 2 representative, Osmond Malcolm will not seek re-election.
He said he hopes to spend more time with family and pursuing other interests.
As the first Black council member, Malcolm said that it was a “humbling experience” to serve. He hopes he isn’t the last, but he is the first and so far only, which he attributed to Muscatine not having a large Black population.
“I’m thankful for the privilege,” Malcolm said of the four years on the council. “It gave me fond memories. My wife and I will still be in Muscatine. We are not going anywhere.”
Malcolm also said that since he is retired, now is the time to do all the things he and his wife had dreamed of doing. He said this is not possible when he has council responsibilities. He said while he may spend the winter in a warmer area, he will remain a resident of Muscatine.
He was elected in 2018 and his term is up on Dec. 31.
“My wife and I are both retired, and there are some things we want to do,” he said. “We have some great-grandchildren we need to visit … go on trips … tell each other how much we love each other. … Things I can’t do if I’m her taking care of people’s business,” he said.
Malcolm said he is proud of his work on infrastructure, particularly streets. The city had been in the financial position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic without having to lay anyone off or cut services, and there is a backlog of improvements the city is catching up on. He also said that he is happy the city hired administrator Carol Webb, who he said is more proactive with the community. The council also seems to be working better with the city administrator and the department heads.
During his term in office, Malcolm said he acted as the voice of the community. He said a council member’s role is to represent their constituents no matter their personal feelings on an issue.
“The whole purpose of the council is to do the will of the people,” he said. “The people determine what the goals are, and it is the council’s job to do whatever that is.”
Malcolm said future interests might include doing short term mission trips and aiding the Salvation Army. He said the high point of his term was going to Poland for the Muscatine Sister Cities and meeting delegates from all over the world.