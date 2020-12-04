Malcolm challenges younger people to help fund field flag

MUSCATINE – While the deadline to get money in to put the Muscatine flag in the new mini-pitch soccer field has passed, Muscatine City Council member Osmond Malcolm hasn’t given up fundraising and is challenging the athletes who regularly show pride in Muscatine to step up.

During the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, Malcolm reported that the city is $600 short of the $1,500 needed to add a city flag emblem to the center of the soccer field. During the Sept. 17 meeting he had asked the community to fund the addition.

“As I talked with people in the community I find it interesting that many people have not heard of this,” he said. “When I go to the gym I notice all the high school and college people are showing up in Muskie shirt, Muskie hat, Muskie socks, so I’m going to challenge them. I am going to ask for anyone who has $1 to put it into an envelope and drop it off at city hall.”

Malcolm said if 600 people showed up with $1, the flag could be added. He said envelopes with money could be put in the city hall drop box with “city flag” written on the front.