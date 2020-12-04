Malcolm challenges younger people to help fund field flag

MUSCATINE – While the deadline to get money in to put the Muscatine flag in the new mini-pitch soccer field has passed, Muscatine City Council member Osmond Malcolm hasn’t given up fundraising and is challenging the athletes who regularly show pride in Muscatine to step up.
During the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, Malcolm reported that the city is $600 short of the $1,500 needed to add a city flag emblem to the center of the soccer field. During the Sept. 17 meeting he had asked the community to fund the addition.
“As I talked with people in the community I find it interesting that many people have not heard of this,” he said. “When I go to the gym I notice all the high school and college people are showing up in Muskie shirt, Muskie hat, Muskie socks, so I’m going to challenge them. I am going to ask for anyone who has $1 to put it into an envelope and drop it off at city hall.”
Malcolm said if 600 people showed up with $1, the flag could be added. He said envelopes with money could be put in the city hall drop box with “city flag” written on the front.
Originally the deadline to raise the money had been Oct. 1. Malcolm gave a check for $100 made payable to the city with “mini-pitch soccer field” written in the remarks during the earlier meeting. He asks anyone in the city or anyone who visits the city who would like to help put the city flag in the center of the soccer field to donate. Donations can be given in the finance office at Muscatine City Hall.
Earlier this year, Malcolm had proposed the emblem be added to the project, only to learn from city administrator Carol Webb there was no funding to include it. He said he remembered telling her during her employment interview that “Muscatine is a family community and we stick together.” Mayor Diana Broderson and council member Kelcey Bracket have both said they matched Malcolm’s donation.
“Since the older people don’t think it is important, I think the younger people – the young up and comers – need to show their civic pride for the City of Muscatine,” Malcolm said.
Also during the meeting, council member Peggy Gordon said she would release details on a plan to offer curbside pickup spots in the downtown area during the Dec. 10 meeting. The measure would be a way for the city to aid struggling businesses in the area.
