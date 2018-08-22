A Morning Sun, Iowa, man charged in connection to the death of Sadie Alvarado, was arrested this morning in Louisa County.
Damian L. Hamann, 28, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
He also faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony, in connection with the death of Sadie Alvarado, 20, of Muscatine, earlier this month. Police say after his girlfriend allegedly jumped out of his vehicle, Hamann drove home and didn’t return until later that day.
Alvarado’s body was found in a ditch late that morning in West Point Township.
Hamann turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the death and has since been released from the jail under supervision of probation/parole.
A preliminary hearing for the felony charge is set for Aug. 24.
— Journal staff
